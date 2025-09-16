West Belfast suicide support group launches 'Moving Hearts Together' campaign

CAMPAIGN: The launch of the Suicide Awareness and Support Group's 'Moving Hearts Together' campaign with Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly

SUICIDE Awareness and Support Group on the Falls Road have launched a new campaign to promote positive mental health.

The 'Moving Hearts Together' campaign aims to raise awareness of how to sustain a positive mental health by staying physically and socially active more often to support your short and long term mental health.

The 30-day initiative includes a number of events including a candlelit walk, team workout and much more.

The launch took place on Wednesday evening to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day 2025.

Speaking at the launch, Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “Suicide Awareness and Support Group are a charity that deliver bereavement support to those bereaved by suicide and their dedication to supporting our communities through compassion and understanding is a source of hope for so many.

“I am honoured to launch this campaign especially on World Suicide Prevention Day – suicide affects so many including the individual, the family and those left behind.

“Open discussion and understanding of mental health is so important in today’s society and should be encouraged as much as possible. Thanks to this incredible charity, more people in our city will know that it is okay to reach out, talk to someone and ask for help when it is needed.”

Key events:

Saturday 13th September: Tackle Suicide team workout at Benchmark Fitness.



Saturday 20th September: 'The Big Yarnder' from Divis Flats to Kennedy Centre at 12 noon – no registration or fee just come along and help us create awareness and have a Yarn and a Dander along the way.

Thursday 2nd October: Evening Candlelight Torch Walk 6.30pm from Garden of Hope in Springhill to Falls Park to meet at 7pm for event.

Friday 10th October: Suicide Awareness and Support Group World Mental Health Day –

10am-12pm- Information Day at Caife ANAM, CHILL with GILL at Glór Na Móna

10.30am- 12pm.

You can also get involved in the 'Moving Hearts Together' by simply take a quick video or photo of being physically or socially active either by yourself or with family/friends and use the Hashtag #MovingMindsTogether – post it up on your social media platforms and tag SASG throughout this month-long campaign.

The video/photo can be:

- A gym workout

- Walk/Run/Swim/Hike/Skip/Bike Ride etc

- Visiting a Farm, Park, Forest, Mountain

- Taking part in sport

- Dancing

- Having a cup of tea/coffee with a friend

- Gardening, Mens Sheds, Women's Groups, youth group activities etc

- Walking the dog

- Anything else you deem social or physical activity