Beechmount DJ Tommy Twin sets sights on new Irish nightclub in Albufeira

BEECHMOUNT DJ Tommy Twin says plans are in place for the first Irish nightclub in Albufeira.

Tommy is fast becoming a household name in the Irish and international night life scene.

Summer of 2025 has been a busy season with Tommy building his reputation from beach clubs, boat parties and events to the biggest night clubs in Albufeira, Portugal.

"The summer of 2025 has been unexpected for me as I went into it kind of throwing myself into the deep end and not knowing how it would pan out, but it worked out in my favour and opened new doors for me," he said.

"I've put a lot of hard work into securing this year's resident DJ spot, being the first Irish DJ to break through and win over the clubs here in Albufeira which is in itself an achievement."

Tommy also secured the residency for a number of clubs.

"Over the course of this summer I shared the stage with Irish duo Belters Only, viral rap collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Love Island star turned DJ Jack Fowler, and UK favourite DJ Ironik. I got working with Party Hard who are a big company for party destinations across Europe and who had their first year here in Albufeira.

"After this successful summer in Albufeira, there are plans already in the works for 2026 to launch a brand and big plans are in place for me to take over Tropicana Night club in the heart of Albufeira strip.

"It has become a favourite for the Irish here and after some discussions we have big plans for the venue bringing the Irish house and techno sound to the strip seven nights a week.

"We plan to give the ultimate club experience with a revamp of Tropicana and guest DJs so keep an eye out on socials for updates over the winter."