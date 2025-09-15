Rossnareen Flats: Housing Executive commits to interim improvements

LOCAL Sinn Féin representatives have welcomed a commitment from the Housing Executive to carry out a series of much-needed interim improvements at Rossnareen flats, following ongoing engagement with residents.

A recent site visit attended by Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Councillor Áine McCabe was arranged in response to long-standing concerns about anti-social behaviour, poor upkeep, and the general condition of the flats.

While a full External Cyclical Maintenance (ECM) scheme is not due until 2026/27, the Housing Executive has now agreed to implement short-term measures in the meantime.

The agreed improvements include brushing down building exteriors, removing weeds and graffiti, improving litter collection, painting communal railings, and installing flood-style lighting at entrances to help deter anti-social behaviour.

Speaking after the visit, Órlaithí Flynn said: “I welcome these interim commitments, and I’ll be keeping up the pressure to ensure delivery and to push for further improvements, particularly around stairwell cleanliness and maintenance ahead of the ECM scheme.”

Councillor Áine McCabe added: “This is a step in the right direction, but it’s just the beginning.

"The lighting in particular should help deter anti-social activity, which has been a big concern.

"We’ll continue working with the Housing Executive and residents to make sure these promises are delivered on.”