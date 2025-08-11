Renewed calls for action to address issues at Rossnareen flats

THERE has been renewed calls for for urgent action to address ongoing issues at Rossnareen flats on the Shaws Road.

It comes following a recent visit to the complex by Sinn Féin representatives Órlaithí Flynn MLA and Councillor Áine McCabe, prompted by continued complaints from residents.

Both have been working alongside residents and the Housing Executive for some time, raising concerns about the poor upkeep of the building, from maintenance concerns to broader environmental and living conditions.

During their latest visit, they spoke directly with residents who expressed frustration at the lack of progress on longstanding issues that continue to affect daily living conditions.

Speaking after the visit, Órlaithí Flynn MLA said: “This isn’t a new issue. We’ve been raising residents’ concerns with the Housing Executive for some time now.

"Residents here deserve far better. Everyone has the right to live in a clean, safe, and dignified environment and we are committed to making sure that right is upheld.

“This is about respect for residents. They should not have to continually fight for the standard of living they are entitled to."

Councillor Áine McCabe added: “We will continue to press the relevant authorities to take responsibility and deliver the standard of housing and maintenance this community not only needs, but rightly deserves. These issues cannot be allowed to drag on any longer.”