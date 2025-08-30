Funding will help improve the lives of over-55s in Clonard

FUNDING BOOST: Crescent Vitality received £199,608 of National Lottery funding to improve social contact and promote wider mental and physical health and well-being for over 55s

CLONARD-based community organisation Crescent Vitality is celebrating after receiving £199,608 of National Lottery funding to improve social contact and promote wider mental and physical health and well-being for over 55s.

Formerly known as Springfield Charitable Association, Crescent Vitality Centre is based in Clonard Crescent.

Springfield Charitable Association has been running as a charity in West Belfast and beyond since 1980, transforming its services into a charitable social enterprise in 2021 and rebrand to Crescent Vitality in 2024. SCA was set up at the height of the Troubles by a group of local residents in the Clonard area with the aim of improving the quality of life and health and wellbeing of the residents of the community.

For over 40 years the centre has worked with the local community to provide opportunities for older people, particularly the most deprived, to live healthier, happier and more active lives. The services currently delivered are in many cases the only chance they have to socialise, have access to age-relevant information, take part in group activity and be served a hot lunch.

They will use the funding to provide earlier opportunities in later life to access services and activities that address concerns and offer choices related to financial, physical, social, and emotional health and wellbeing.

Over the years SCA invested in built assets including a major capital programme which transformed a derelict building into a centre of excellence for health and wellbeing, a day opportunity centre for seniors, and the first ever independent hydrotherapy pool in NI. The building's development programme provided Crescent Vitality with a unique facility that can deliver all year round accessible activities and services in a building that is welcoming, inclusive and designed with the needs of over 55s at its foundation.

Brian McGrath, President of SCA said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to press on with our plans to broaden the range of opportunities available to groups and individuals, that help people stay healthy, keep connected, stay informed and live well in later life.”