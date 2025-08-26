Belfast councillor requests urgent meeting following tragic death of teenage girl at Emerge festival

BELFAST councillor Micky Murray is requesting “an urgent meeting” with council officers and representatives of the Emerge music festival following the death of a teenage girl at the event.

The teenager passed away in hospital after becoming unwell at the event at Boucher Road Playing Fields on Sunday. Mia Keevan (17) travelled to Belfast from her home in Tipperary for the festival.

Mia Keevan, 17

Two other people also remain in hospital following the event. A woman in her 30s is in a serious but stable condition at this time, while a boy aged in his teens received treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding all reports are ongoing. The music festival took place over two nights at the weekend.

Alliance councillor Micky Murray said: “This is utterly heartbreaking news, and my sincere condolences are with the loved ones of the young individual who has tragically lost their life in these circumstances.

“I also wish for a full and speedy recovery for the other individuals who have been taken to the hospital and are reported to have attended the festival as well.

“Festivals are meant to be safe spaces for people to celebrate their love of music and express themselves, no one expects such a tragic incident to occur in this environment.

“The circumstances of the situation remain unclear, and as a representative on Belfast City Council, I have requested an urgent meeting with Council officers and representatives from Emerge festival.

“I urge people not to speculate, as the police have stated that enquiries are still ongoing.”

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey expressed her condolences to the family of the teenage girl.

"It is deeply concerning hearing news of a death of a teenage girl who was brought to hospital from an event in Boucher Playing Fields yesterday evening," said the Sinn Féin woman. "Reports also state that there are two other people are also ill in hospital at this time.

"My thoughts are with the family of this young girl and those who are currently ill."

Belfast District Commander, Superintendent Allister Hagan said that police were in attendance at the Emerge Festival over the two days.

“During the event it was reported that a 17-year-old girl had become unwell. Sadly, she subsequently died in hospital.

“Police remained on the event site until Monday afternoon, 25th August. An investigation in order to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragic sudden death of this young person is ongoing, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

“Police will continue to work closely with event organisers and the licensing authority to ensure that events remain safe and enjoyable for all of those who attend.”