Judge to decide whether charge against Kneecap member Mo Chara brought too late

A JUDGE presiding over a terrorist charge against Kneecap member Liam Ó hAnnaidh will decide next month if it was brought to court too late.

Liam, who uses the stage name 'Mo Chara', appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court today.

The 27-year-old has been accused of allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024.

In Belfast on Tuesday night hundreds of supporters turned out for a mural unveiling in support of Liam.

In court on Wednesday morning, Liam Ó hAnnaidh's legal team argued that the charge of supporting a proscribed terror group was brought too late and should be thrown out.

The defendant was charged on May 22 this year – a day after the six-month limit for such charges. Prosecutors claim the charge was brought on May 21, exactly within the time limit.

Judge Paul Goldspring said he is “conscious and anxious” that a “speedy resolution” will be wanted, and not just for the defendant

“I will reserve my judgment for a couple of weeks,” he said.

The next hearing is to be held on Friday, September 26 at 10am.

Earlier, supporters turned out in their numbers outside Westminster Magistrates Court to show their support for Liam.

Here’s @KNEECAPCEOL returning to Westminster Magistrates Court, arriving to chants of “free Mo Chara” from the huge crowd gathered as he heads in for his terror charge hearing#Kneecap pic.twitter.com/8QgKW1MqiJ — NME (@NME) August 20, 2025

There were chaotic scenes as Liam battled his way into the court building amid a flurry of photographers.

There was a heavy police presence in place outside the court following the imposition of a restricted protest area by the Met Police on the eve of the second hearing.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane addressed the crowd saying: “We will be here tomorrow, we will be here next week, we will be here next month.

"We will be here as long as is necessary, with one clear voice and one clear message, free Palestine, free Mo Chara. Tiochfaidh ar lá.”

As Kneecap members left court, the band's Móglái Bap told supporters to keep talking about Palestine and to keep calling what is happening in Gaza a genocide.