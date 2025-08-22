Hunger strike commemorations to take place this weekend

ANNIVERSARY: Sinn Féin MLAs Gerry Kelly and Pat Sheehan, Cllr Séanna Walsh and Síle Darragh at the Bobby Sands mural on the Falls Road

REPUBLICANS from across Ireland will descend on West Belfast this weekend for the annual Hunger Strike Commemoration.

A weekend of events will pay tribute to those who died on hunger strike during the conflict, including the ten republicans who died in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh in 1981.

On Sunday morning, a 5k run will take place in Colin Glen Forest Park at 9am.

Then, on Sunday afternoon, the main commemoration will be held, assembling at Dunville Park at 2.15pm with main speaker Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald.

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín, who is chairing proceedings, said it is an important event for republicans.

"It's a very important day for republicans. You're going to have republicans gathering from across Ireland," she said.

"It is important to remember the bravery of our hunger strikers. It is important that we not only remember their sacrifice but also acknowledge that although this was 44 years ago for people who knew them personally, it is very poignant for them.

"There is a huge appreciation for what the hunger strikers did for the republican struggle.

"The hunger strikes were in 1981 and then you had the mass escape from Long Kesh in 1983 and then full political status shortly after that.

"Every prisoner thereafter enjoyed the rights that our ten comrades died for.

"Every significant event in Irish history after that including the peace process, the hunger strikers were always very close in my thoughts. Their sacrifice set in motion a series of events that made political and social change unstoppable.

"Today, for me, all roads lead to the re-unification of Ireland which will be a big theme on Sunday.

“I am encouraging activists to attend as much of the programme as possible and help to honour our patriot dead.

“We are now closer than ever before to ending partition and realising the dream of a united Ireland which so many gave their lives for.

“This weekend, let’s pay tribute and rededicate ourselves to a new and free Ireland. We are expecting a huge turnout on Sunday."