Three children in hospital after being struck by a car in West Belfast

A MAN has been arrested after a collision between a car and three children in West Belfast.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm this evening at Black Ridge View, off the Monagh Bypass, when a car was reversing.

Police are still in attendance at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "A report was received shortly before 5pm that the car, whilst reversing, struck the children, two girls and a boy, as they played on the pavement.

"The children have been taken to hospital for treatment and a 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury. He remains in custody at this time.

"Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who captured dash-cam or CCTV footage which could of assistance to their investigation to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 1201 24/08/25."