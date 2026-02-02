JEWELLERY and a quantity of cash have been stolen during a burglary in Mount Eagles on Saturday evening.

Detective Sergeant Long said: “We received a report at around 9.20pm that four masked men had entered a property in the Mount Eagles Crescent area and taken various items, including jewellery and a quantity of cash. The back patio door of the property was also smashed.

“An occupant of the house was present at the time, so this was an incredibly frightening experience for them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or who has any information, including CCTV, dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 1446 of 31/01/26.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”