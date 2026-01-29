TWO A Level students from St Dominic's Grammar School have begun a new podcast on inspirational women and have kicked off the series by interviewing former President, Mary McAleese.

Year 14 students Mollie Rodgers (18) and Kathryn Reynolds (17) are both studying A Level Media Studies and have been working on, writing and producing their own podcast with Media teacher Rachel Higgins.

Mollie came up with the idea of trying to interview Mary McAleese. Originally from Ardoyne, Ms McAleese served two terms as President from 1997 to 2011.

"I thought of the most inspirational past pupil from St Dominic's and emailed Mary McAleese," said Mollie. "I was surprised by her eager response. She was delighted to take part in our podcast.

"Mary McAleese immediately put us at ease," added Mollie. "She was happy to answer our questions and keen to find out about us whilst reflecting on her journey in St Dominic's."

Kathryn said: "I was so excited when Mollie told me the news (that they were interviewing Mary McAleese). "I was so nervous when we were conducting the interview – I was shaking."

Mary McAleese

The girls said they found Mary McAleese "really inspirational". She discussed her time at St Dominic's, female empowerment and the importance of education and how it has evolved.

You can listen to the podcast on the St Dominic's website and Facebook page.