Kennedy Centre is inviting families and shoppers to join them for a lively St Patrick’s Day celebration on 17 March, with an afternoon of entertainment, music and prizes to be won.

Running from 1pm to 4pm, the centre will host a range of activities including traditional Irish music, Irish dancing performances, a live DJ and face painting, creating a festive atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors will also have the chance to win a selection of prizes from Kennedy Centre retailers, with giveaways taking place during the celebrations. Families attending the event can take part in activities around the centre for the opportunity to win vouchers, gifts and other prizes, adding an extra element of excitement to the day.

The celebration is designed as a family-friendly event, giving shoppers the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment while spending time at the centre and taking part in the festivities.

Visitors will also be able to capture the moment at a St Patrick’s themed photo opportunity stand, providing the perfect backdrop for photos while enjoying the celebrations.

The event is free to attend, and everyone is welcome to stop by throughout the afternoon to enjoy the entertainment and be in with a chance of winning prizes.

Kennedy Centre regularly hosts seasonal events to bring the local community together, and this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebration promises to be another fun-filled afternoon for families and visitors alike.