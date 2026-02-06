POPULAR postmistress Christine McAloone is retiring this week after more than 35 years of loyal service to the North Belfast community.

Her retirement coincides with the closure of Duncairn Post Office this week. The Post Office had advertised the vacancy at various times but unfortunately a suitable applicant was not found.

Christine said she has been blessed to have two loyal members of staff – Kate Reynolds, who has been in the role for 29 years, and Nicola Bradley, who arrived on work experience 26 years ago.

Christine said: “We are the three Musketeers – we have worked really well together. They will be looking for new jobs now.

“We have had so many customers coming in to thank us for being a hub in this community for so long. My customers are fantastic people. They were very welcoming when I first arrived and I have got to know people so well, building up many friendships along the way.

“Customers have really shown their support to me. Sadly, Post Office have not found anyone to take on the office so the time has come for me to retire.

“My family has been very supportive with me running the Post Office. Although only one of my three children worked in the office, they have all helped me out at different times. Now it is time for me to give back to them. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my children and helping with my grandchildren.”

Post Office Area Manager, Karen Munn, said: “Christine and her team have run a first class Post Office. Together they have been at the heart of this community and they will be sorely missed.

“I want to sincerely thank Christine who has been a devoted postmistress for 35 years and her notable achievements include building a much better purpose-built Post Office, which greatly improved how and where they served customers.

“I want to wish Christine a well-earned retirement and to thank her for going above and beyond for her community since 1990. Her branch remained fully open throughout Covid, so that people could stay locally and she really cares about her customers.”

Christine celebrated 35 years last year

North Belfast MP John Finucane praised Christine’s contribution and the legacy that she has left behind.

“Christine’s retirement marks the end of an era for the Duncairn area," he said.

"For more than three decades, she has been the heart of the Duncairn Post Office on the Antrim Road, providing not just essential services but a friendly face and a listening ear to generations of local residents.

"Since taking on the Post Office in 1990 and overseeing its move to the current premises 24 years ago, Christine has shown unwavering dedication to her community. She leaves behind a legacy of service that will be deeply missed, and I wish her a long, happy and well-deserved retirement.

"I also want to thank Kate and Nicola for their many years of service to our community and wish them well on their new endeavours.”

Tommy Quigley, from Tar Isteach highlighted the wider role Christine and her colleagues played within the area.

“Christine, Kate, and Nicola have served this community for over thirty years, transforming a simple postal service into an essential element of the local community support network," he said.

"Their friendly faces, deep knowledge, and genuine compassion have made them indispensable neighbours. They know their customers—particularly the elderly, vulnerable, and disabled—with an empathy that transcends duty.

"Their departure represents more than the loss of a service; it is the removal of a pillar of care. The effects will be deeply felt. We will miss them terribly, both as familiar friends and as essential partners in supporting our community.

"Christine’s retirement leaves a significant gap in the daily life of the Duncairn area, where the Post Office has long served as both a practical service and a vital point of human connection. Her contribution stands as a powerful reminder of the role local services—and the people who run them—play in holding communities together."

Duncairn Post Office closed on Tuesday.

Alternative branches in the area include Fortwilliam and Yorkgate Shopping Centre.