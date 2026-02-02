A 35-year-old man is in custody this morning after a report was received of an attempted armed robbery in West Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two masked men – one of whom was armed with a knife – entered a fast food business on the Falls Road at around midnight.

The armed man made his way behind the service counter and threatened a member of staff. When the staff member fought back, it's alleged that the man attempted to stab them but, fortunately, missed. They managed to get him out of the premises.

Detective Sergeant Stevenson said: “A man matching the description of one of the suspects was stopped in the vicinity and arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

“He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Stevenson continued: “Thankfully, the member of staff was not injured, although they were shaken by the incident.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are actively seeking the second suspect.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at this time and noticed any suspicious activity, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2 of 02/02/26.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.