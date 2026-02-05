A COMMEMORATIVE plaque and artwork has been unveiled at the Maureen Sheehan Centre in Albert Street to commemorate the site of the old Albert Street Presbyterian Church.

The artwork was designed by artist Colin Corkery who attended the church and whose father Rev Colin Corkery was the penultimate minister at the church before it closed.

Also commemorated on the piece of art which is now on display at the health centre is Conway Street Mission Hall and Percy Street Halls where Sunday schools were held for the local children.

Some of those who attended the plaque unveiling

The plaque was unveiled by Rev David Moore and Viv Hunter, who grew up on the Grosvenor Road and attended the church.

Viv said the event was “a wonderful occasion”.

“My family name was Elliott and my grandfather opened a drapery shop on the Grosvenor Road,” she said. “He was quite a pillar in the community. This became his church.

“My family grew up in the church. My grandfather had three children who grew up in the church and then my dad and my aunt still remained in the church and we as children grew up in the church.

“We were there every Sunday,” she added, “and then as teenagers the youth group and then Boys’ Brigade and Girls’ Brigade.”

The history of Albert Street Presbyterian Church, Conway Street Mission Hall and Percy Street Halls is commemorated in both English and Irish on the plaque along with drawings of the three buildings by Colin Corkery.

Viv Huner with Irish Language Commissioner Pól Deeds

Amongst those who attended the unveiling was the North’s new Irish Language Commissioner Pól Deeds.