A MAN was badly beaten and received kicks to the head in the early hours of Thursday morning after being robbed by a group of people at the junction of Albert Street and Divis Street.

Police received a report that five people approached the man from behind at around 3.35am this morning, punching and strangling the victim and then continuing to punch and kick him while he was on the ground.

They then took a quantity of cash, along with a bank card which they used to withdraw money from a nearby ATM before making off. A female was also reported to have been present at the time.

Police arrived on the scene and spoke with the injured man. After patrolling the area, a 22-year-old male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and fraud by false representation, with a 27-year-old female was also arrested on suspicion of robbery. They remain in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Rice said: “This appears to have been quite a sustained attack on the injured party, who was taken on to hospital for treatment to head and neck injuries, over the course of several minutes, during which time he was also on the ground and sustained kicks to the head.

“Three additional male suspects dressed in all-black clothing were reported to have been seen making off towards the Falls Road area and we would be interested in speaking with these men. Our enquiries are ongoing and we would be appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who might have seen anything which could assist us – including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage – to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 117 of 05/02/26.

“You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”