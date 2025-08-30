North Belfast students to build on community leadership skills in US

USA BOUND: R-City’s Codie Waite (left) and Alyssa Grainger are off to Ohio as part of the Study USA programme

TWO young people from North Belfast will be heading to Ohio for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the United States through a prestigious scholarship programme.

Alyssa Grainger (21) and Cody Waite (21) will spend the next academic year fully immersed in American college life – not only gaining invaluable academic, personal, and professional experience, but also building on the leadership and community development skills they’ve already honed at home.

Study USA, managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy, gives students from the North the unique opportunity to live and study in the US for a year, forging global connections and developing skills that will shape their future careers.

Alyssa and Codie first met at Belfast Model School for Girls, but it was through their involvement in R-City -– a cross-community youth initiative working with young people from the Shankill and Ardoyne – that their friendship and leadership journey truly began.

Starting out as participants in their teens, they’ve since become volunteers, facilitators, and now staff members. In 2023, with support from The National Lottery Community Fund, the duo co-founded The SHE Project – a youth-led feminist programme tackling gender-based violence and promoting empowerment and justice.

Speaking about their work, Alyssa said: “The SHE Project is our baby. It stands for Supporting Her Empowerment, and it’s a young women’s programme that addresses violence against women, justice, and gender equality issues. And even though we’re away for a year, the programme will continue – with new ambassadors and junior versions launching in September. We also want it to keep evolving and making a difference, and this year, we’re focusing more on young males too.”

Now as part of the Study USA programme, Alyssa will study at Ohio Wesleyan University, while Codie will be just down the road at Otterbein University. Both are already plugged into campus life, with host families confirmed and early connections made with local women’s rights organisations and volunteering groups.

Speaking about the experience, Codie said: “I’m excited to go back to something that feels like school. Here, you’re locked into your degree. But in the US, I get to study women and gender studies, nonprofit management and communication – subjects I care about deeply.”

More than just academics, the two are also looking forward to experiencing American campus life.

Alyssa said: “I’m looking forward to living close to campus and the college experience. Here, we study in Belfast, and I live at home, work one or two jobs, have a social life and family commitments. It can be hard to really immerse yourself in uni life. So, I’m really looking forward to American college culture – going to football games and community events. Our two colleges are actually playing each other in the first football game of the season, and we’re already researching that.

“At Ohio Wesleyan, the orientation also includes camps where people with similar interests can connect. I filled out a form expressing interest in community service, so during the first week or two, we’re doing a community service bus in Delaware to meet local organisations. That will help me figure out what clubs I want to join.

“I feel like once I’ve finished the programme, I’ll just be itching to see what more opportunities are out there. We’ve already done so much without even finishing university, so I can’t wait to see what else I can learn – and bring back to help others. I’ll always want to give back to our community.”

Both Alyssa and Codie have previously travelled to South Africa with R-City and to Australia as part of their Community Youth Work degree at Ulster University.

“But nothing compares to youth work in Belfast,” added Codie.

“I don’t think anywhere does it like we do. I always say youth work here is different than anywhere else. In other countries, young people tend to focus more on sports, music, and hobbies and there aren’t many youth programmes or organisations. Seeing that firsthand will make me more grateful for the opportunities I’ve had.”

They also have no plans to leave R-City behind. Alyssa said: “We’ll be Face-Timing the team, wearing our hoodies in presentations and highlighting our own personal practice and the change and progression that Northern Ireland has had.”

“R-City changed our lives,” added Codie. “I used to be terrified to speak in front of a group. Now I lead sessions with over 40 people.

"If I hadn’t joined, I would’ve gone down a completely different path. Thanks to R-City, I’ve gained the confidence and skills that have prepared me for Study USA – and so much more.”