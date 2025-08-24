Man arrested following New Lodge security alert

CONCERN: The security operation began on Friday and went on until Sunday

A MAN in his 30s has been arrested following a security alert in the New Lodge which saw people having to leave their homes for over 24 hours.

The alert began on Friday morning following the discovery of a suspicious device. Residents were allowed to return to their homes on Saturday afternoon, however, the PSNI said the security alert was still ongoing.

Police said the alert began after a suspicious device was discovered at a property in Victoria Parade.

“Officers attended the scene and quickly moved to put a safety operation in place," Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said. "Roads were closed and a number of nearby houses were evacuated while the operation was ongoing but they have since been able to return and roads have re-opened.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and conducted examinations and controlled explosions on multiple objects located throughout the property. The items, which included suspected explosive devices and firearms, have been removed from the property and will be sent for further forensic examination.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in relation to the investigation and he remains in custody at this time.

“This was an extremely distressing experience for residents, who had to deal with the huge disruption to their community alongside the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes. I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we worked to make the area safe."