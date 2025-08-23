Residents return to their homes after two-day New Lodge security alert

DEVICE: The security alert in the New Lodge entered its second day on Saturday

RESIDENTS from Victoria Parade in the New Lodge have now returned to their homes following a two-day security alert, however, police say they will keep a presence in the area.

At lunchtime yesterday residents were evacuated from Victoria Parade after the discovery of a suspicious device after 11.30am on Friday morning.

When the North Belfast News visited the scene police had extended the cordon to North Queen Street and were advising residents and businesses to evacuate the area.

This evening Belfast Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “We thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the course of this protracted security operation, in particular every resident who has been affected. Our primary aim throughout the course of this operation is to keep our community safe. However, we understand the security operation has caused, and continues to cause significant disruption, but it is required in order to keep people safe.

“We will endeavour to work through this situation as quickly as we can and get people back into their homes, but everyone's safety is our top priority and we will not take any risks with that.”

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “This incident caused a huge amount of undue stress and anxiety for the residents of Victoria Parade who had to leave their homes for over 24 hours.

“But I want to pay tribute to Belfast City Council staff who opened up one of their centres to accommodate those affected by the security alert and provided them with a place to go as well as food and drink.

“They went above and beyond for the residents during this stressful incident.”

Ms Ní Chuilín continued: “Thankfully the security alert has now ended with no injuries reported and the residents can now return safely to their homes but a police presence remains in the area.

“I also want to thank the emergency services who dealt with the security alert.”

Ms Ní Chuilín added that she will be meeting with the Housing Executive to discuss repairs to any properties damaged during the security alert.