£300,000 worth of drugs seized in Whiterock

OFF THE STREETS: Suspected cocaine that was seized

A QUANTITY of drugs with an estimated value of £300,000 has been seized from a house in the Whiterock area of West Belfast.

The search of the house in Glenalina Park took place on Thursday.

Officers from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch recovered suspected cocaine with a value of approximately £300,000, along with other drugs paraphernalia, deal bags and scales.

Other drugs paraphernalia that was uncovered

Detective Inspector Miskelly said: "While no arrests have been made at this time we are continuing with our enquiries to identify those involved.

“The illegal importation and supply of class A drugs causes significant harm to our communities and we will continue to target anyone involved in this criminality.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“You can also make a report to police online at www.psni.police.uk/report. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly said: “I welcome the seizure of these suspected Class A drugs, along with other associated paraphernalia, which have now been removed from our streets.

“Drugs and the criminality linked to them are a blight on all our communities, causing untold devastation and destroying countless lives.

“I would encourage anyone with information on the supply of illegal drugs to bring it to the police.”