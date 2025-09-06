Historic canonisation of Carlo Acutis on Sunday to be celebrated in West Belfast

A GROUP of West Belfast women are preparing mark the canonisation of the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint this week.

Carlo Acutis was born in London on May 3 1991 to a wealthy Italian family and spent his formative years in Milan.

His deep connection to his faith began early after receiving his First Communion at seven-year-of-age, Attending daily Mass, praying the rosary and eucharistic adoration all became an integral part of his life.

He also actively worked for the homeless and used his computer skills to create an online exhibit about more than 100 eucharistic miracles recognised by the Church over many centuries.

Carlo was just 15-years-old when he died in October 2016 from an aggressive form of leukaemia at a hospital in northern Italy.

His body was later transferred to an Assisi cemetery as he had requested, because of his devotion to the hometown medieval saint, St Francis.

To be recognised as a saint, two miracles must be formally recognised by the Vatican.

The first involved the healing of a Brazilian child with a congenital pancreatic disorder in 2013. The second, recognised in 2024, concerned the complete healing of a Costa Rican student in Italy from major head trauma in a bicycle accident after her mother prayed at Carlo’s tomb.

Carlo's canonisation had been due to take place in April but was cancelled following the death of Pope Francis.

It has been re-organised for this Sunday at 10am local time in St Peter's Square in Rome – the first such ceremony of Pope Leo's tenure.

A group of women from the Carlo Acutis Apostolate Belfast, who have dedicated the last number of years spreading the word about the miraculous teenager, will mark the momentous occasion.

A special celebration will be held in St Paul's Church on the Falls Road at 12 noon Mass. It will feature a veneration of his statue and a blessing of his relic, as well as music from the Carlo Acutis choir.

Brenda Smyth from the group said Sunday will be a very special day.

"We got together after visiting his shrine in Assisi about two-and-a-half years ago," she said. "We meet every Thursday night at each other’s houses.

"We have travelled around Ireland with a relic we got. We have been in schools to talk about him and spread his message.

"For a 15-year-old, his life story is remarkable. He was born and grew up in London and came from a very wealthy background. His granny lived in Assisi.

"He used to feed the homeless and buy sleeping bags for them. He loved the Holy Eucharist and was devoted to God.

"He took sick with an aggressive form of leukaemia. He was only sick for about 15 days before he died.

"We had planned a trip to Rome in April but the canonisation was cancelled following the passing of Pope Francis.

"We went anyway and attended the Pope's funeral. We were hoping to travel over to Rome this weekend but it just didn't suit some of us."

She added: "We will mark Sunday at St Paul's Church, who have formed a Carlo Acutis prayer group and choir. We will be bringing along our relic for a blessing and we are delighted that Fr Darren Brennan asked us to be part of the day."

A special celebration for the canonisation of Blessed Carlo Acutis will be held at 12 noon Mass at St Paul's Church on Sunday, September 7.