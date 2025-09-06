Legacy of former special needs teacher Brian Austin lives on at Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain

IN MEMORY: Maighréad Armstrong (Secretary) with Brian’s former pupil Ché Duffy and mum Andrea Duffy and Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain Principal Séamas Ó Donnghaile

A NORTH Belfast Gaelscoil has unveiled a commemorative board and dedicated a room in the school in memory of a former special needs teacher.

Brian Austin was employed by St Gerard's Special School on the Blacks Road but was the peripatetic special needs teacher at Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain.

Brian sadly passed away in August 2023 from cancer.

On Sunday, Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain held a special event to mark his legacy by unveiling a commemorative board to Brian and naming a classroom in his memory.

Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain Principal Séamas Ó Donnghaile said: "Brian was employed by St Gerard's Special School and was our peripatetic teacher. He was in and out of our school for over ten years as our special needs teacher.

"On the second anniversary of his passing on Sunday, we invited his family and some of his former St Gerard's colleagues to the school.

Staff from St Gerard’s Special School

"We dedicated a room in honour of Brian. His famous quote – 'Every child deserves a chance to come first' is on the wall too.

"Brian's commemoration board tells everyone that his warmth and friendship left his noble name in the hearts of many children in our school.

"The room we dedicated to him is used by children with additional needs and is where he worked at helping children learn and feel good about themselves in his own, unique style.

"We presented his family with a portrait of Brian and some lovely artwork from the kids as well as some photos.

"We wanted to do something as a school to remember the lovely teacher that he was. His presence was really underpinned by the warmth towards the children.

"It was a day to celebrate Brian's life, to share stories. It was a day of laughter and tears.

"We are delighted to mark Brian's legacy at the school. I know his family were very grateful for Sunday."