DUP cllr's decision to wear a Rangers shirt to interface meeting divides opinion

A DUP councillor’s decision to turn up to an interface meeting on housing intimidation in a Rangers top has been defended by a party colleague.

Councillor Jordan Doran, who represents the Oldpark DEA, was pictured wearing the Rangers training top as he made his way into Girdwood Community Hub for a meeting on the recent loyalist paramilitary intimidation of Catholics and ethnic minorities out of their homes near the peaceline facility.

Belfast City Council has no hard and fast dress code, but councillors observe an unspoken rule not to wear anything that may be viewed as being reflective of the sectarian divide. Just outside City Hall, city centre pubs and eateries overwhelmingly ban the wearing of Celtic and Rangers tops.

The last significant clothing controversy at Belfast City Council was in July 2018 when Oldpark DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst wore the uniform of the loyalist band he plays in to a full Council meeting. His decision caused a storm of protest and Cllr Pankhurst never wore the uniform in the chamber again. Ironically, Cllr Doran was co-opted to replace Cllr Pankhurst when the Whiterock Flute Band member stepped down from the Council in January 2023.

FURORE: The DUP's Dale Pankhurst wore his Whiterock Flute Band uniform to a full Council meeting in July 2018

Cllr Darren Leighton, a DUP representative for the Balmoral DEA, jumped to the defence of Cllr Doran after an Andersonstown News picture of him entering the Girdwood meeting caused an online stir.

“If sports tops are really such a problem, then call it out across the board, including the GAA,” Cllr Leighton wrote on Twitter. “But everyone knows this isn’t about clothing, it’s about taking a swipe at someone for who they are. That’s not principle. That’s double standards dressed up as outrage.”

He later added: “If a cross-community meeting hangs on Jordan’s shirt, then we’re in deeper trouble than anyone thought.”

Other voices on Twitter supported the decision of Cllr Doran to wear a Rangers top to Tuesday’s meeting:

“No different from the other side parading about in their GAA regalia.”

“Being honest, he’s attended the meeting and I’m sure all the other reps etc from other parties couldn’t care what he wearing. They will be more interested in him being there.”

“No dress code. He can wear what he likes.”

“What is intimidating about a Rangers quarter-zip?”

“Breaking news: Man goes to meeting as part of his job.”

The majority of social media posts, however, were robustly opposed to football tops being worn in Council – or on Council business:

“Only in Norn Iron is this remotely acceptable. What an absolute dump!”

“He’d be sent home to change if this was a civil service meeting.”

“He couldn’t have stuck a pair of trousers and a shirt on?”

“Nice of him to arrive in neutral, businesslike, professional attire.”

“I'm all for being casual at work, but when did we normalise wearing football tops to your job? Unless you're a footballer.”

“I’m thinking Gavin needs to have a chat with big Jordan on his dress attire when attending a multi-agency meeting on UDA intimidation of Catholic families. Definitely the wrong dress code here. All that’s missing is a big drum.”

