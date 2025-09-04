Luke to replace Conor Maskey as Sinn Féin Castle DEA councillor

SINN Féin have selected Luke Meenehan to replace outgoing Councillor Conor Maskey in the Castle DEA on Belfast City Council.

The decision was taken at a selection convention in North Belfast and is subject to Ard Comhairle ratification.

Luke Meenehan is a 51-year-old married father-of-three grown up children. He has lived in the Castle DEA all his life and has worked in business for 30 years locally and across Ireland.

He is a community activist who has been involved with Sinn Féin for over ten years. Luke is currently the chairperson of the Winifred Carney Cumann in Castle and has served on the board of local community organisations in North Belfast.

“I want to pay tribute to Conor Maskey for the hard work he has done across the Castle area, working hard for the betterment of all local residents," said Luke.

“As the incoming councillor, I look forward to meeting residents groups and clubs, and working hard to deliver first-class council services for local communities alongside our Belfast City Council Sinn Féin team.”

Outgoing Councillor Conor Maskey said: “It’s a privilege to represent people on our party’s behalf. I also feel it is important to keep fresh in my activism and take on other roles within the party.

“I am immensely proud of our strides forward in North Belfast, including increasing our representation in Castle Ward at the last Council election.

“Luke Meenehan will be an outstanding Sinn Féin councillor in Castle and will have my guidance and support whenever he needs or wants it.

“I look forward to my next chapter in our party and forever doing all I can to assist meeting our strategic national objectives."