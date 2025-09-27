New project sees North Belfast heritage sites shine bright at night

LIT UP: Clifton House in North Belfast is one of the buildings featured in the initiative

EIGHT of North Belfast’s most iconic heritage buildings are now illuminated at night, highlighting their unique architectural features and bringing new vibrancy to the area after dark.

The new lighting scheme showcases the Redeemer’s Church’s stunning rose stained-glass window; the front and rear features of Belfast Orange Hall; St Patrick’s Church beautiful architecture, inside and out, including its beautiful stained-glass windows and neighbouring school building; the frontage of Frederick Street Meeting House; the original façade of the North Belfast Working Men’s Club; the Georgian architecture of Clifton House, the Belfast Poor House, including new lamp lighting and finally Carnegie Oldpark Library’s original façade signs and crest.

Carnegie Oldpark Library

The lighting initiative is part of the wider Re-create a Great Place North Belfast project, funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Belfast Charitable Society, and delivered by the North Belfast Heritage Cluster whose mission is to improve the area using heritage-led regeneration.

The Cluster brings together 14 heritage organisations across a one-mile stretch of inner-north Belfast, from Donegall Street and Clifton Street, up the Crumlin Road and encompassing part of the Antrim Road. By celebrating and investing in the area’s built heritage through the Re-create a Great Place North Belfast project, the Cluster aims to drive regeneration and strengthen the sense of community and identity that exists in North Belfast.

Paula Reynolds, Chair of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster, explained: “Since 2017, the North Belfast Heritage Cluster has been working hard behind the scenes to build the capacity and sustainability of their historic buildings and heritage sites.

"That work isn’t always visible to the wider community, but it has been vital in protecting and preparing these places for the future. In contrast, this lighting project quite literally shines a spotlight on North Belfast’s remarkable heritage.

St Patrick's Church

"However, it’s about more than aesthetics – it’s also about making these landmarks more visible and reminding the community and the wider city of the wealth of history and heritage that exists on their doorstep.

“Through initiatives like this lighting project, the Cluster is ensuring the buildings, the stories, and the shared heritage of North Belfast are preserved and celebrated well into the future.”

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland Director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "Thanks to National Lottery players, we’re able to support the Re-create a Great Place North Belfast project which is committed to celebrating North Belfast and enhancing the area’s existing heritage.

"The nighttime illumination of a variety of heritage buildings will spark curiosity in their current and former uses whilst sharing and celebrating the beauty of their architectural features.”