19-year-old arrested after scrambler driven erratically

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following an unregistered scrambler driving erratically in North Belfast.

At around 2:25pm on Thursday, it was reported to police that the scrambler was travelling at speed in the Ligoneil Road area. The scrambler made off towards the Crumlin Road, as it mounted the pavement close to pedestrians.

The rider was subsequently located and arrested in the area of Ballysillan Avenue on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and theft.

He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant McConville said: "If you witness a scrambler or other machine being driven in built-up areas, report it to us at the time or as soon as possible."

“If you own or use a scrambler, you should be aware the majority are restricted to off-road use only. This does not mean that they can be driven anywhere ‘off-road’.

"These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property or parks.

“Call 101 or report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report. You can also anonymously provide information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”