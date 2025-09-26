'Victory to Mo Chara' – Kneecap member acquitted of all charges

TERRORISM charges against Kneecap's Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh have been thrown out of court.

At a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court in London on Friday morning, Liam Óg, known as Mo Chara, was acquitted of all charges.

He had been charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig in London.

However, the case found a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

The 27-year-old had been expected to appear at Westminster Magistrate's Court this morning but the court appearance was switched to Woolwich overnight.

Lawyer Darragh Mackin said: "The prosecution case was instituted unlawfully. The case ends today.

"Victory to Mo Chara. Victory to Kneecap. Victory to the freedom of expression."

Kneecap manager Daniel Lambert took to X, formerly Twitter, stating: "Liam Óg is a free man. We said we would fight them and win.

"We did. (Twice) Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER.

"Political policing has failed. Kneecap is on the right side of history. Britain is not. Free Palestine."

Speaking to cheering supporters outside court Liam Óg thanked his legal team and his court interpreter.

He added: "This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about 'terrorism', a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress. It was always about Gaza. About what happens if you dare to speak up.

"As people from Ireland we know oppression, colonialism, famine and genocide. We have suffered and still suffer under 'your empire'. Your attempts to silence us have failed, because we are right, and you are wrong. We will not be silent.

"If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it's the British state."



"We said we would fight you in your court and we would win. We have. If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it is the British state. Free Palestine! Tiocfaidh ár lá."

Welcoming the decision, the North's First Minister Michelle O'Neill said in a statement: "These charges were part of a calculated attempt to silence those who stand up and speak out against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"Kneecap have used their platforms on stages across the world to expose this genocide, and it is the responsibility of all of us to continue speaking out and standing against injustice in Palestine."

Speaking from outside the court in London, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “Today’s decision not to proceed with the prosecution of Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh is the right one.

“Kneecap have bravely and unapologetically used their platform around the world to call out Israel’s genocide and the complicity of western governments.

“It is the Israeli war criminals and those who fund, support and enable genocide and forcibly starve women and children who should be before the courts, not Kneecap’s Mo Chara.

“The British political assault on Kneecap which led to this case has failed.

“Today, those on the right side of history have prevailed.”