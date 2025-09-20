Sinn Féin to support Catherine Connolly in race to become President

SINN Féin will support Catherine Connolly in the race for the Presidency, party leader Mary Lou McDonald announced this afternoon.

The Galway West TD has the backing of left leaning parties in the Dáil as well as independents. The backing of Sinn Fein will add a boost to her chances of entering the Áras in November.

Speaking this afternoon Mary Lou McDonald said that following "extensive consultation with our elected representatives and wider party nationally" the party have decided to back Catherine Connolly.

"We have two priorities to get Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael out of government and to keep them out of the Áras," she said. "Today’s decision allows us to do that.

"This is a big decision to support a candidate from outside our membership and work with the combined opposition to collectively take on the government. To give people a clear choice. To give hope. It is now game on in the campaign to elect Catherine Connolly as Uachtarán na hÉireann.”

She said the election is happening at an important time for the country.

"The momentum for reunification is growing by the day. Partition is on borrowed time. Inch by inch, we are getting closer to a united Ireland. Leading the Executive in the north, we champion a united future that belongs to the people regardless of background or tradition. An Ireland where politics is about delivery, where everyone can live a good life and reach their potential. It is wrong that citizens in the North do not have a vote for the President, despite promises from government to move on this issue.

“Uachtarán na hÉireann is President of all of Ireland. The incoming President is likely to be in office when these referenda happen and will play an important role as the transition to unity begins. Of course, for referenda to happen and preparations to begin we need an Irish government who is supportive of that happening. That requires a change of government at the next election."

She added: “And we believe that Catherine can be that Uachtarán.