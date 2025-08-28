Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly – 'I want to be a voice of inclusivity'

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Catherine Connolly was in Belfast today where she visited Coláiste Feirste on the Falls Road

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Catherine Connolly says she will be voice for everyone in the country if successful in November's election.

The Independent TD, a Gaeilgeoir from Galway, spent a day in Belfast on Thursday, visiting Coláiste Feirste, Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, Raidió Fáilte and both the Shankill and Falls Women’s Centres.

The Independent candidate is hoping to see those on the political Left come together to achieve their common goal of putting a progressive and unifying voice in Áras an Uachtaráin.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News during a visit to Coláiste Feirste, Catherine explained her reasons for putting her name forward in the presidential race.

"Since I declared six weeks ago, I have travelled throughout the country and the same spirit is everywhere from the ground up," she said. "I regard it is an absolute privilege. I like meeting and listening to people. It is a public service and that is what the President of Ireland is about too.

"If I had thought about the cost of the election, I wouldn't have stood. It is overwhelming.

"I stood because I thought it was the right thing. It took me quite some time to make that decision but I have been receiving messages of support for over a year. In those messages, people wanted a different type of presidential candidate."

Ms Connolly said she was grateful for Labour's support and that of the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and independents in backing her campaign.

She criticised the main parties for their "demeaning" attitude towards the election.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's have not chosen their election nominee, whilst Sinn Féin said it will make up its mind in September.

"When I decided to stand, I never thought about the support of other parties," she said. "The joking way that various parties are dealing with the presidency is demeaning.

"The role of the President is set out in the constitution and is very important. I want to be a voice of inclusivity for everyone in Ireland and we really need that in a world that is dividing more and more.

"I have a tremendous amount of support from where it matters – on the ground. The energy is wonderful and it is coming to me.

"I have support from Labour, Social Democrats, People Before Profit. Sinn Féin have a process which I respect and they said they would make a decision by the end of August and it seems that is not going to happen now."