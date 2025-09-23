Police concerned about whereabouts of 15-year-old Phoebe last seen in West Belfast

POLICE are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Phoebe Cush. The 15-year-old was last seen in West Belfast at approximately 5:30pm on Sunday.

Phoebe is described as being approximately five foot three inches tall, slim build and with short black hair, differing to the photograph attached.

Phoebe was last seen wearing a Celtic top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Converse.

If you have any information on Phoebe’s whereabouts this should be reported through to 101 quoting the reference number 1384 21/09/25.