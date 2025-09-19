Lámh Dhearg host memorial hurling game in honour of club legend

A HURLING match in honour of Lámh Dhearg legend Daryl Fegan will be played on Saturday afternoon at Hannahstown.

The Lámh Dhearg stalwart sadly passed in January this year after battling a period of illness and to honour his legacy a game of social hurling will be played between the famous minor Lámh Dhearg and Loughiel Shamrocks teams who competed for the Antrim title back in 1992.

The game will act not only as a memorial for Daryl, but will be a rerun of the game both sides competed in over 33 years ago with the young Hannahstown men clinching victory over the North Antrim rivals.

In 1992 Daryl was a key player in the historic championship winning double minor football and hurling panels and the football championship winning under-21 side.

His success in 1992 wasn’t just on the pitch as he built very strong life friendships with his teammates.

The 1992 Minor Championship winning Lámh Dhearg squad

Daryl spoke affectionately of the close bond among them and the craic they had together in sport and socially.

Progressing to playing senior football and hurling, Daryl played in three senior football championship finals in 2003, 2005 and 2008 and was also influential in the senior hurlers achieving Division One status in 2003 scoring 1-2 against Sarsfield’s at Corrigan Park in Division Two final.

Daryl represented the County hurlers at juvenile level and played on the very successful La Salle Gaelic football and hurling teams.

Coaching in his retirement became a priority as he started with hurling at underage and used his knowledge, experience and enthusiasm for the sport to nurture and develop many players to progress to Senior.

In 2021 Daryl became Senior Hurling Manager and led the team to win Division Four title and earning promotion.

A man totally committed to his role as manager, seeing it as an honour to step into the dugout at Hannahstown.

Close friend and former team mate, Paddy Tumelty, spoke to the Andersonstown News about the upcoming event, touching on the tribute that will be paid to his dear friend on Saturday afternoon.

"We were like a band of brothers forged in playing together since primary school and brought so much success up the hill in 1992 winning a minor double and U-21 football that year," he said.

Daryl's Bench

"A skilful and fast hurler, who pulled early and hard with a big awkward swing impossible to hook, the only person who was capable of that was Sarah his wife when they first met.

"That was when Daryl was most happy when he was with his wife Sarah and kids."

Paddy spoke about some of the admirable attributes that Daryl had and the courage he displayed during his battle with illness this year.

"We all admired his honesty and courage, no more so than the way he faced his greatest competitor his illness with the same courage, not taking one backward step like he did on the field of play.

"He managed his beloved Lámh Dhearg senior hurlers even when battling his illness. His spirit and the spirit of '92 will never die.

"He was teak tough and a kind man, hard to be both but that’s what he was."

Paddy commented on Saturday's game, explaining that it is much more than a memorial for one man but a way to honour him in the only way they saw fit.

"We decided to hold a game in his memory against the Loughiel minor team from 1992 who we played in the final," he added. "We have commissioned a special set of jerseys for the day with Daryl’s number 6 on the back which over 92 friends and family have bought for the day.

"Before Daryl’s passing Daryl finished making a bench which proudly sits at one corner of the pitch which I am sure his spirit will be watching over his friends and family celebrating his memory in his favourite kind of way – hurling."

Lámh Dhearg PRO, Paul Buchanan, also shared his thoughts on the event stating: "We are looking forward to see the '92 panels back to compete once again. Former teammates and friends reunited for what will be a great game of hurling alongside Daryl's family in what will be a celebration of his life. It promises to be a fitting tribute to Daryl."

The event is open to all members of the GAA community with Lámh Dhearg welcoming everyone from 2pm to Hannahstown for a day which promises to be a fun and great event befitting of a great man.