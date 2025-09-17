Systemic failings led to death of Beechmount man Lee (25), inquest hears

AN inquest into the death of a young West Belfast man who waited almost four hours for an ambulance has heard of systemic failings in the ambulance and healthcare service.

Beechmount man Lee Gannon (25) died tragically in the Royal Victoria Hospital on February 15, 2022.

Mr Gannon had been unwell for several days and began experiencing breathing difficulties at home. Following the first 999 call at 12:19am, the deceased did not reach the RVH until 4.13am where he was later pronounced dead from cardiac arrest as a result of his severe bacterial infection.

An inquest on Tuesday heard the call was not deemed as a high priority Category 1 emergency.

Neil Sinclair, the ambulance service's chief paramedic officer said problems with ambulances handing over patients to emergency departments had increased, with crews being forced to wait outside hospitals for hours until there was capacity inside.

He offered sincere apologies for the actions of the ambulance service.

Emergency medical dispatcher (EMD) Zena Gardner, who dealt with the first 999 call, said she should have given it a higher priority for an emergency response. Ms Gardner said the report of breathing difficulties had led her to code the call in relation to Coronavirus symptoms, making it a Category 2 call, instead of a Category 1.

"I don't know why I didn't... it was an error of misunderstanding," she said.

On Monday, the inquest heard that Mr Gannon would probably have survived if he had been treated more promptly.

The inquest heard that the ambulance service had been under significant pressure on that night and the situation had subsequently become worse, with waiting times becoming much longer.

Another emergency call handler, Andrea Hunter said she should have reacted to a later phone call from Mr Gannon's mother, who reported deteriorated breathing and re-triaged his condition.

The court heard that training has since been provided around re-triage, including clarification on breathing and alertness and EMDs are encouraged to be alert to new information.

The inquest concluded on Tuesday after two days of evidence and coroner Maria Dougan will deliver her findings at a later date.

Colin McMenamin from Ó Muirigh Solicitors said: "Lee's family would like to thank the Coroner and her staff for the respectful and efficient manner in which they carried out the inquest into his tragic passing.

"They now await Coroner Dougan's findings and hope that real change can be brought about in Lee's memory."