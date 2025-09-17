Gaelic Games: St Gall's suffer second half comeback as Dunloy and Creggan earn semi-final qualifications

LAST weekend saw the quarter-finals of both the Junior and Senior Championships take place with some of the best displays of Gaelic football the Saffron county has to offer as the knockout phase ramps up for the semi-finals in a fortnight's time.

Friday evening saw both Junior quarter-finals take place as Éire Og hosted O'Donnell's and a North Belfast derby was on offer when Pearse's faced-off against Ardoyne for places in this season's semi-final.

The Senior level took place across all Friday through to Sunday with Cargin's clash with Aghagallon kicking off the weekend action before the big battle between St Gall's and last year's finalist Portglenone closing off the quarter-finals on Sunday.

BELFAST BATTLE: Éire Óg clinched victory over O'Dees

Junior Quarter-Finals

Pearse's 1-15

Ardoyne Kickhams 1-13

Despite a first half echoing the gloomy night sky in North Belfast on Friday evening, Pearse's managed to overcome their arch rivals to clinch a huge victory and earn yet another semi-final place in Antrim's Junior Football Championship.

The first half was bleak and lacked attacking threat with Pearse's ahead by five scores but it was far from pretty. Both sides ramped up the intensity in the second period and Cormac Mullan would get Ardoyne back on track to level proceedings.

Once again, Liam Deegan proved the man on form yet again for Pearse's as they would prove too strong for Ardoyne and his potent threat was a key talking point with the forward tallying 1-11 leaving only four points to be shared amongst his team mates.

Pearse's will face Laochra Loch Lao in a fortnight's time for a chance to earn another final appearance for the North Belfast club.

STAR-MAN: Liam Deegan strikes for Pearse's

Éire Óg 0-12

O'Donnells 0-10

Live coverage was offered on Belfast Media last Friday evening, as West Belfast duo Éire Óg and O'Dees battled it out for a spot in this year's final four.

Far from an exhibition of football, but the Ógs continued their strong form in this season's championship and notched another win on the board as O'Donnell's exited the Junior Championship.

Top performances came from Lorcan McIlroy and Conor McKenna as the Ógs edged out their opponents and pulled away after O'Dees were reduced to 14-men early in the first half after Cailean Walsh was sent off for an off the ball incident.

Despite huge pressure from the Whiterock Road side, the Woodland's men held strong and saw out the victory to set up a huge derby clash against St Agnes' in two weeks time.

Senior Quarter-Finals

Cargin 4-20

Aghagallon 0-09



A tale of David and Goliath, only this time Goliath (Cargin) squashed their opponents without as much as a scratch.

When the draw was confirmed this game only ever looked set for one outcome and that is exactly what happened as Cargin proved to be as ruthless as ever when they faced St Mary's on Friday evening.

Tomas McCann and Conhuir Johnston were on top form for the North Antrim side as they struck a combined 2-12 (18 points) double that of their opponents who, despite the want for trying, could not lay a glove on the champions.

John Hannon proved a shining star in an otherwise cloudy and dull Aghagallon sky but it was little more than consolation as they faded into oblivion after a hefty defeat in Ballymena.

Cargin will face Creggan in the semi-finals as the pair add another volume to their historic collection.

St Brigid's 0-13

Dunloy 0-14

A marker was certainly laid down by any club who deemed Dunloy incapable of competing on both fronts this season as they overcame one of the competition favourites on Saturday evening at Toome.

The Biddies have earned the eternal label of being the 'dark horse' when it comes to the Antrim Senior Football Championship but like many who have assumed that mantle they often fall short when it matters the most.

St Brigid's lived to rue their first half blunders as they hit wide after wide which only encouraged the North Antrim men in their pursuit of the victory. Keelan Molloy and Deaglan Smyth starred for Cuchullains as they edged out a single point victory over their South Belfast opponents after some disciplined defending late on.

Dunloy will face last year's runners-up Portglenone for a chance to go all the way to the final this season.

TOO STRONG: Cargin proved a level above Aghagallon in the quarter-finals

Rossa 1-10

Creggan 1-15

Rossa suffered the wrath of South Antrim on Sunday afternoon when they took on Creggan at Hannahstown.

Difficult conditions, as they ever are, in the Arctic circle of West Belfast made football a tough ask for both sides. Matty Rodgers got Creggan off the mark early on but Rossa took over ten minutes before etching a score to their name.

A late Thomas Morgan goal had given the Jeremiahs brief hope but that was soon quashed when Diarmuid Rogan lashed over a score at the death to extend his side's lead back to five points and put Rossa out of their misery and send Kickhams into the semi-finals.

Creggan now face their championship bogey side and current holders Cargin in a fortnights time.

St Gall's 1-11

Portglenone 1-15

An upset was genuinely on the cards at half-time in Dunsilly when St Gall's led the game at the break by five points after a fantastic defensive display from the Milltown men.

Their ability to collect the kick-out in the middle of the park, courtesy of the experienced Aodhan Gallagher, was proving to be the difference in the opening stages as they kept the scoreboard ticking with scores from Niall Burns, Daniel Quinn and Mickey Pollock had St Gall's well in front in what was their first Championship knock-out in half a decade.

Last year's finalists came out with a serious grit in the second half scoring six points in the first ten minutes of the second half and completely swung momentum in their favour. Brothers Ronan and Paddy Kelly enjoyed scores in this flurry for Portglenone as they steered ahead in the closing stages when Gerard O'Neill's black card spelled despair for the Falls Road side.

A championship exit but St Gall's can take pride in their performance this campaign, as for Portglenone, they will be hopeful they can avenge their falter in last season's final as they face Dunloy in two week's time.