Family of influential American judge honour his legacy in Ireland during Belfast visit

VISIT: The family of Andy Somers at Conway Mill with Pauline Kersten from Conway Education Centre

THE family of an influential American judge have honoured his legacy in Ireland during a visit to Belfast this week.

Andrew 'Andy' Somers from Brooklyn, New York was active in Ireland and American politics for over 40 years. He served as the National President of the influential Irish American Unity Conference.

Andy acted as a judge for citizen inquiries into the three killings during the conflict: Fergal Carragher, Paul 'Topper' Thompson and Patrick Shanaghan. He was also a critic of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and of the British Government’s record of human rights violations in the North.

Andy Somers with Gerry Adams

In 2001, He was awarded the Dan O’Kennedy Award for his human rights activities by the Irish American Unity Conference (IAUC) at their National Convention in Washington DC. He became president of the IAUC and advocated for the peace treaty in Northern Ireland and was invited to the White House by President Bill Clinton.

Following his passing in December last year, his family have travelled to Ireland this week to honour his legacy by spreading some of his ashes here.

On Tuesday, the family visited Conway Education Centre in Conway Mill, one of many places he donated money to before they went to Milltown Cemetery to spread some of his ashes.

Son Sean said it was a "bittersweet" and "emotional" visit for the family.

"Dad's heart was out here. He brought us all to visit Ireland at one point in our lives, all the kids and came in the '80s. He brought me around, and it's made an immense impact on my life," he said.

Sean Somers

"He dedicated his life towards people quite far away and he shined that education on us.

"When he passed, I thought a part of him should be here and he would appreciate that.

"It started with a small little conversation and it's turned into this group of ten that came across the pond to bring his ashes over here.

"We're going to Milltown Cemetery, Conway Mill, Felons Club and we want to take him kind of away from the concrete of the city and some more beautiful parts of Ireland.

"We're also going to go to Galway. He adored his oysters, so we're going to go and have oysters and spread his ashes somewhere beautiful down there too.

"It is a bittersweet day for us all. There is a lot of emotions."

Daughter Sheila added: "My dad took each of us when we were about 16-years-old and brought us to the north, to Belfast and Derry, and then we'd stay with some of the families he was helping and working with.

Sheila Somers

"When I came, we actually got to attend the trial in London for Danny McCabe.

"It is such an honour for us to honour his legacy here. He really connected with people here, hearing their stories, and he donated a lot of money to projects here too, like the Conway Education Centre in Conway Mill.

"He explained that if there's an American judge in the courtroom, there's a better chance the person gets a fair trial."