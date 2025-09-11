Poignant commemoration in Ardoyne remembers Danny Barrett on what would have been his 60th birthday

FAMILY of a young Ardoyne boy murdered by a British soldier have marked what would have been his 60th birthday.

Danny Barrett (15) was hit by shots directed from an Army observation post as he sat on the front garden wall of his home at Havana Court in Ardoyne on July 9, 1981.

A large crowd braved the rain on Wednesday afternoon, including Danny's sisters Tina, Susan and brother Con to launch a commemorative document on Danny's murder which was compiled by the Pat Finucane Centre.

The document contains details about the incident, the impact it had on the family, who Danny Barrett was, and the investigation and the campaign for justice.

Tina said: "It's an honour to be here now, it's overwhelming how many of you are here today because I appreciate 1981 was as a long time ago.

Wednesday's commemoration on Wednesday afternoon

"44 years has passed but it is still as raw today as it was then.

"Danny was only 15 years of age but obviously he made a big impact on people. He was an innocent child, a boisterous boy who was loved by everybody.

"Trauma doesn't leave you. We put a mask on every day. Danny's murder was so raw.

"There wasn't much publicity because at that time the focus was on the hunger strikes and his murder was overshadowed.

"I want the whole world to know about Danny. I will never give up. I want answers."

William Pilkiewicz, who took the picture of Danny on the mural in Havana Court, also spoke of his memories of the youngster.

"I became a youth worker in Sacred Heart Youth Club in 1979. Danny was a very good and gentle kid. He was never in trouble.

"I took the picture of Danny on Boxing Night in 1980. It was unusual for the club to be open during holiday time like that but we decided we would have a disco for the young people of Ardoyne and the Bone.

"Danny won a prize that night and that's how the picture was taken when it was presented to him. When the unthinkable happened in July 1981, I didn't believe it was true. I was on holiday for the July fortnight and came back up to Belfast for the funeral.

"I have never seen such grief on the streets of Ardoyne. After the funeral, I visited the family on a number of occasions

"They're such lovely people, and I wanted to be with them in their grief and try to support them during such a terrible time in their lives.

"I'm so thrilled to be with you all again today. I always love the people of Ardoyne above more than anywhere else in the six counties. I think you've suffered the most, and I was always glad to be a part of your lives back in the '80s and '90s and I hope to be part of your lives once again.

"God bless you all, and God bless you, Danny. May you be having a fabulous, ecstatic 60th birthday in heaven, and think of us and say a prayer for us."