Órlaithí Flynn MLA: World Suicide Prevention Day highlights the urgent need for action

ON Wednesday (September 10), we mark World Suicide Prevention Day, a powerful reminder of the devastating impact suicide has on families and communities across the North. It is also a call to action — to do more, act earlier, and be better prepared to support those in crisis.

Far too many lives are lost to suicide each year. Behind every statistic is a grieving family, a shaken community, and painful questions left unanswered. As Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on mental health, suicide prevention, and drug and alcohol addiction, I have met countless families and who have shared their heartbreak, resilience, and determination to prevent others from enduring the same pain.

The World Health Organisation recognises suicide as a public health priority, and stresses that each life lost is preventable. Yet, the North of Ireland continues to have the highest suicide rate across these islands. Despite this, the current Protect Life 2 Suicide Prevention Strategy makes no reference to legislation or a statutory requirement for suicide prevention training.

Over the years, I have also worked closely with mental health charities and service providers right across West Belfast. These groups are on the front line every day providing lifesaving support. Their experience, compassion, and tireless commitment have been vital in shaping my work. They have shown me the difference that timely intervention, community-based services, and properly funded support can make.

It is the voices of bereaved families and local service providers alike that have strengthened my determination to deliver real change. That is why I am bringing forward a Suicide Prevention Training Bill, which would place a legal duty on all public sector employers to provide frontline staff with suicide prevention training.

This legislation represents a proactive and compassionate response to a serious public health issue. It is not about turning staff into mental health professionals, but about equipping them with the confidence to recognise warning signs, to listen, to show compassion, and to signpost people to the right support. By fostering a culture of awareness and care within public services, we can reduce stigma and ensure no one in crisis feels invisible or unsupported.

On this World Suicide Prevention Day, let us commit to building a society where people feel supported, valued and never alone in their darkest moments.

The public consultation on the Bill closes on September 17. I urge people to join the hundreds who have already shared their views. Together, we can put prevention at the heart of our response and create real, practical change. We cannot keep waiting until a crisis happens before we act.

Órlaithí Flynn is a Sinn Féin MLA for West Belfast.