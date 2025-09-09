Man (44) appears in court after latest West Belfast 5G mast attack

ARSON: The 5G mast on the Whiterock Road was set alight on Sunday night

A MAN has appeared in court charged with arson after a 5G mast was set alight in West Belfast at the weekend.

Darren Clarke (44), of no fixed abode, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court via video link from Musgrave Police Station on Tuesday.

On Sunday night, firefighters extinguished the blaze at the mast off the Whiterock Road, at the junction of Brittons Parade. Police described the act as "extremely reckless and dangerous", adding that it was putting people "at serious risk".

A PSNI detective told the court the defendant was stopped and arrested nearby, a short time after the mast was set alight.

The detective also said that a range of footage relating to 5G masts was found on Mr Clarke's phone.

Police told the court there have been more than two dozen attacks on telecoms masts in West Belfast since 2020, amounting to damage totalling about £4m.

A judge at Belfast Magistrates' Court said there was no prospect of bail.

Mr Clarke is due to appear again in court in October via video link.