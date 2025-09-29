Tributes to well-known New Lodge man Seamus McAloran

TRIBUTES have been paid to well-known North Belfast republican Seamus McAloran after his passing.

The New Lodge man (75) passed away last Wednesday in NI Hospice following a battle with cancer.

A former republican prisoner, Seamus was later heavily involved in community work and was one of the founders of the Ashton Centre.

Fellow community worker Joe Baker said: "The Ashton Centre was actually established by Seamus who saw the vision and need for such a complex in the area.

"He was also a community worker in the area and organised everything from festivals to the New Lodge News as well as housing groups.

"Seamus was sound and will be sorely missed."

In his death notice, Seamus is described as the dearly beloved husband of the recently deceased Philomena McAloran, father of Samantha, Seamus, Joanne, Pearse and Ciaran. Grandfather of Deaglan, Caelainn, Ele, Aimee, Erin, Ciaran and Grace.

Seamus’ remains will leave his residence on Monday after a service at home at 2pm, followed by cremation at Roselawn crematorium at 4pm.