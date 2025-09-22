Pop star Dua Lipa fires agent after he signed letter opposing Kneecap at Glastonbury

GLOBAL pop star Dua Lipa has cut ties with her longtime agent, David Levy, after he was found to be behind a campaign attempting to block Irish language rappers Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury Festival.

It is reported that Levy was the first signatory on a leaked private and confidential letter sent to festival founder Michael Eavis, urging him to drop Kneecap from the line-up in June.

The letter, once revealed, prompted Dua Lipa to end her professional relationship with Levy.

The opposition to Kneecap came after member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara was charged with an alleged terrorism offence in a London court.

Liam, who performs under the name Mo Chara, has been accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024. The 27-year-old denies the charge.

Kneecap performed at Glastonbury despite the campaign to have them barred from performing live.

Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa has long championed Palestinian rights.

In May last year, she used her Instagram platform of 88 million followers to denounce the Israeli genocide in Gaza.