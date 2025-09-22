GLOBAL pop star Dua Lipa has cut ties with her longtime agent, David Levy, after he was found to be behind a campaign attempting to block Irish language rappers Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury Festival.
It is reported that Levy was the first signatory on a leaked private and confidential letter sent to festival founder Michael Eavis, urging him to drop Kneecap from the line-up in June.
The letter, once revealed, prompted Dua Lipa to end her professional relationship with Levy.
The opposition to Kneecap came after member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara was charged with an alleged terrorism offence in a London court.
Liam, who performs under the name Mo Chara, has been accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024. The 27-year-old denies the charge.
Kneecap performed at Glastonbury despite the campaign to have them barred from performing live.
Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa has long championed Palestinian rights.
In May last year, she used her Instagram platform of 88 million followers to denounce the Israeli genocide in Gaza.