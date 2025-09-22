Education Minister's school uniforms legislation will 'fail' families

WEST Belfast SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty says Education Minister Paul Givan’s School Uniforms Bill will "fail" families.

He was speaking after the legislation passed consideration stage in the Assembly on Monday.

The law will compel schools to explain to parents the reasons for uniform prices and provide the minister with an "enabling power" to cap costs, but it will not include a specific price cap.

The bill was debated on the floor of the Assembly on Monday as part of its consideration stage, after a number of amendments were suggested by the Stormont Education Committee.

However, around half of the 23 amendments put forward to the Speaker were rejected, including the introduction of a specific cap of no more than four of the more expensive 'branded' items of school clothing.

Councillor Doherty, who operates a pre-loved school uniform scheme at Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road, criticised the reality of the Bill on families.

“It was wrong for the Education Minister to raise the hopes of families by promising to tackle school uniform costs. What was brought before the Assembly is a fudge that will do little to help families who can’t afford uniforms for their children," he said.

"Attempts to strengthen this legislation so it would actually make a difference were rejected. Families are sick and tired of empty promises from this Executive.

“Every year I see more parents who simply cannot meet the cost of a school uniform.

"This problem goes far beyond the uniform itself, with PE kits and accessories pushing costs into the hundreds of pounds. For families with multiple children, this becomes an impossible financial burden.

“Over the past few months, Foodstock has helped provide nearly 1,500 children with school uniforms, and demand continues to rise. Parents are coming to us from across Belfast and beyond for help. Without the generosity of this community, many of these families would have nowhere to turn.

“We will continue to step up to ensure every child has access to a school uniform and the education they deserve, but we shouldn’t have to. The Minister had an opportunity to make a real difference and he has failed. The SDLP will keep fighting for changes to the legislation and practical support that genuinely helps families.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan said the omission of key amendments to the School Uniforms Bill which would have made school uniforms more affordable for families and fairer for pupils was a "missed opportunity".

“We worked with other parties to put forward proposals that would have driven down the cost of school uniforms by limiting the number of branded items schools could require and by allowing parents to buy generic alternatives. We also pressed for school uniform banks to be supported," he said.

''We tabled proposals to guarantee equality, including the right for girls to wear trousers, and proposals requiring schools to properly accommodate pupils with additional needs.

''These were sensible, common sense proposals designed to support hard-pressed families, but they have not been accepted.

''This is a missed opportunity to debate strong affordability and equality measures. The DUP has squandered the opportunity to cut the costs of school uniforms for families across the North.”