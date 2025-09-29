People Before Profit sponsor Palestine solidarity bus to Dublin demonstration

WEST Belfast People Before Profit reps are set to mark two years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza by raising vital funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) and mobilising people for an upcoming national demonstration in Dublin.

Gerry Carroll MLA and Councillor Michael Collins will sponsor a bus from Belfast to the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) march for Gaza on Saturday October 4, with all proceeds going to MAP.

Bus tickets cost just £10, and the bus will depart from City Hall at 9am on Saturday, October 4.

“Two years since Israel began its genocide in Gaza, the Palestine solidarity movement is at a critical juncture,” Gerry Carroll MLA said.

“To Israel’s long list of war crimes we can now add a man-made famine, with images of starving children being broadcast on our screens daily. Only the masses can force the genocidal regime to stop, and we in People Before Profit are determined to play our part to help breaking the siege and starvation of Gaza.

“Medical Aid for Palestine is a lifeline for the besieged people of Gaza, who have been systematically denied food, water, and medical aid. We would urge anyone who can to support the initiative and to back this worthy cause.”

Councillor Michael Collins added: “This small act of solidarity is part of a wider attempt to end the Irish government’s complicity in Israel’s genocide.

“Not only do we want to raise funds for Gaza, we want people from Belfast and beyond to mobilise for the national demonstration in Dublin.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael can no longer delay the enactment of the Occupied Territories Bill. Ireland must back an arms embargo in word and deed, and should kick the US military out of Shannon.

"The task of the Palestine solidarity movement is to sever all ties to Israel.”

Tickets for the bus can be purchased here.