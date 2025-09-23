Eggs thrown at property as around 60 youths gather at North Belfast interface

EGGS were thrown at a property last night as 60 youths gathered at the Crumlin Road interface in North Belfast..

Shortly before 8:20pm, it was reported that youths gathered in the area and eggs were thrown at a property.

The youths were also reported to have caused traffic disruption in the area.

Officers attended and the crowd dispersed from the area. Community representatives and youth workers were also in attendance to help prevent any potential disorder.

North Belfast Superintendent Allister Hagan said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to tackle anti-social behaviour across North Belfast and address community concerns, we will have an increased policing presence in the area. We continue to engage with relevant key stakeholders and community representatives, to find collaborative and proactive solutions to keep residents safe.

“I would take this opportunity to reassure the community of North Belfast that officers will continue to tackle issues impacting residents. We welcome any opportunity to engage with anyone with concerns around anti-social behaviour or other issues. Our commitment to tackling anti-social behaviour remains ongoing and officers will continue to make North Belfast a safe place to live and work by working together with key stakeholders and partner agencies.

“I would appeal to those involved in anti-social behaviour of any kind to think seriously about the consequences of their actions, and I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour."