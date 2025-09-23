North Belfast must be prioritised in next phase of Belfast Bikes

A NORTH Belfast councillor says the area must be at the heart of the expansion of the new Belfast Bikes scheme.

Belfast City Council and Beryl Bikes launched the new-look Belfast Bikes scheme this week.

Two new docking stations – one planned for the Antrim Road and another at Duncrue have been agreed, but SDLP Councillor Carl Whyte said this must be the beginning, not the end.

“With Beryl Bikes now taking on the Belfast Bikes scheme scheme, this is a chance to reset and expand into areas that have been underserved. North Belfast has long lagged behind, and I want to see that change quickly.

“The planned Antrim Road site is welcome but this must be located for the use of local residents. Any new station at Belfast Zoo should be in addition to this site. The current situation, where the last docking station on the Antrim Road is at the Waterworks is not enough.

“The fact we now have e-bikes means that new docking stations up the Antrim Road will mean more active travel for families and tourists alike, linking one of our biggest attractions directly into the scheme.”

Councillor Whyte also called for greater partnership working to help fund new stations, beginning with Translink and a planned docking station at Duncrue.

"The location of a docking station at Duncrue station should take place with Translink contributing to its cost, given its proximity to their headquarters. If we are serious about promoting active travel, every major employer – especially public sector organisations – needs to step up and lead by example.

“The launch of Beryl Bikes is a moment of opportunity. If we get this right, North Belfast can finally enjoy the same access to sustainable, affordable travel that other parts of the city already benefit from.”