Resurfacing works get underway in Norglen

A MAJOR resurfacing scheme is underway in the Norglen area of West Belfast.

It is part of a wider project to tackle long-standing concerns around road safety and infrastructure in the Upper Springfield area.

The work follows months of engagement between elected representatives, residents, and the Department for Infrastructure to address the poor state of the roads in the area.

Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Donnelly said: “The resurfacing in Norglen Court and Norglen Parade is something that myself and Aisling Reilly MLA have been calling for and I’m delighted to see it finally happening.

"It will make a difference for drivers and pedestrians, and is a clear example of what can be achieved when local representatives and the community work together to push for change.”

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly added: “We have been very clear about the need for road improvements, and I am glad to see that both Norglen Court and Norglen Parade are now being addressed.

"These are practical changes that make daily life easier, and they show the value of continued investment in our community. Myself and the local Sinn Féin team will keep pressing for further works where they are needed.”