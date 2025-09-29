Riverdale wasteland transformed into a thriving community garden

A ONCE-NEGLECTED and overgrown piece of land in the heart of Riverdale has been transformed into a vibrant community garden.

Nestled between Riverdale Close, Drive and Riverdale Park North, the land had long been an eyesore and a focus for anti-social behaviour. Now, it stands as a peaceful and beautifully landscaped space featuring planted areas, winding paths, and raised beds — a welcome green oasis for local residents.

The garden is also designed with nature in mind, with swift and bat boxes soon to be installed to support local wildlife.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Councillor Ciarán Beattie visited the site this week to see the transformation first-hand.

“It is fantastic to see this space transformed,” said Paul. “We visited back in June and it is unrecognisable now. I commend Choice Housing on getting this project across the line and I look forward to the launch event and seeing local residents using this space to its full potential.”

Councillor Beattie echoed the sentiment, highlighting the broader impact on the local community.

“We know the impact community growing and garden spaces can have on wellbeing, and it’s great to talk to so many residents who are keen to get involved," he said. "We’re excited to see the programme of activities take shape and look forward to supporting this initiative as a key community space in the area.”

Several local groups are already lined up to use and maintain the space, including St Paul’s Boxing Club, Community Restorative Justice, Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, Foodstock and Coláiste Feirste. Students from the school will help maintain the site as part of their An Gáisce Presidential Award, linked to their OCN in Community Development.

Choice Housing has pencilled in October 24 from 12pm to 2pm to celebrate the completion of the garden and are sending out an open invitation for residents too come along.

A spokesperson for Choice Housing said: “Our community development team has worked closely with tenants and local residents to bring this project to life.

“With wider engagement from community organisations, we’ve hopefully contributed something truly valuable to the Riverdale area — a space for relaxation, learning, and connection.

“We are delighted to have brought this vision to life. There were hurdles along the way, but the result is more than worth it, and we’re sure the community will agree.”