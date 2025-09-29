Milestone as St Peter’s Nursery School unveils new playground

A ONCE mainly unsafe and underutilised outdoor area at St Peter’s Nursery School has been transformed into a vibrant, modern playground thanks to funding from the Department of Education.

The redevelopment marks a significant milestone for the school, located in the heart of the Divis area, and is set to benefit generations of young learners.

The new outdoor space was officially opened this week with staff, parents, and local officials gathering to celebrate the long-awaited upgrade.

The new playground is already proving to be a hit with the children who now have a safe and stimulating space to enjoy outdoor learning and play throughout the school year.

Principal Ríoghnach Hall was delighted to launch the new space.

“We are excited to have you with us to celebrate our new outdoor learning space," she said. "This space not only gives our school a much-needed face lift but enriches and enhances the quality of provision that we offer positively impacting on the outcomes for learners and the health and well being of our whole school community.

"It is our vision here at St Peter's Nursery School that we work together to achieve success and the completion of this project is the perfect example of our vision in action.

"We would like to thank everyone who supported us in our quest to make our vision a reality, especially Grace and the team at Garden Escapes, David Burgess from the Education Authority and Debbie Mingout from Department of Education."

Local councillor and school governor Tina Black attended the launch and praised the dedication of the school’s team, led by Principal Ríoghnach Hall.

“This is an amazing delivery for the school and the local area,” she said.

“It has been such a journey to get here, and I want to absolutely commend Ríoghnach and her team who have worked tirelessly to secure this new amenity — all in time for the start of a new term. What an amazing addition to learning for the 2025/26 Nursery classes.

"Our children and young people deserve the very best opportunities in education, and we will continue to work to deliver the best resources for them.”

Sinn Féin MLA and Education spokesperson Pat Sheehan was also present for the official opening and echoed the importance of the new playground.

“I’m delighted to see this new outdoor playground open,” he said. “It’s more than just swings and slides. For our youngest learners, quality outdoor space means fresh air, space to move, room to imagine and learn through play.

"It’s an investment in their health, confidence, and early development — and that’s something we all benefit from.”