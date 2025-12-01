THE number of people learning Irish in Ligoniel is growing thanks to weekly Irish classes provided by a staff member at Coláiste Feirste.

Dáithí Ó Gorman runs Dream Gaelach Lag an Aoil every Wednesday night between 7pm and 9pm in Ligoniel Family Centre.

"I have run the class for three years now in which some residents of the community and further afield attend," he said. "The group is slowly growing and we welcome people of all different abilities.

"I started it because I want to try and put Irish into the community. I believe it is my job to go out and encourage Irish to be spoken and to make it part of people's lives.

"I want to try and encourage Irish to be spoken and to encourage people to not be afraid to bring the language into the community.

"My hope is that one day there would be an Irish nursery in the Ligoniel community as well as a bunscoil. It is a growing community.

"The classes are open to all abilities of Irish. We open the door to everyone. I have people of mixed abilities."