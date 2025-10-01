Quantity of drugs found after four people take unwell at South Belfast house

A QUANTITY of drugs was found in a house in South Belfast after four people were hospitalised on Tuesday night.

Four people and a number of police officers were taken to hospital following the incident at a house in Damascus Street in the Holyland.

Police initially stated that one line of inquiry was "potential contact with a possibly noxious substance in the property".

In an update on Wednesday morning, police said all those taken to hospital have since been discharged and following an investigation no noxious substance was detected.

A quantity of suspected drugs have been removed from the property and enquiries remain ongoing.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has praised the response of emergency services who attended the incident.

“I want to praise the work of emergency services in ensuring this incident was made safe, and who have confirmed there is no wider risk to the public," she said.