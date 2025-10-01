Dan prepares to celebrate 70th birthday with 300th parkrun

A WEST Belfast man is preparing to mark both his 70th birthday and his 300th parkrun this weekend.

Dan Turley, who hits the milestone age on Friday, will run his 300th parkrun in Colin Glen Forest Park on Saturday morning. To mark both occasions, Dan has set a target of £300 to raise for charity St Vincent de Paul.

"I think I started doing the parkruns in 2015. I always do either Colin Glen or Falls Park," explained Dan. "I really enjoy doing it. It gets me out of bed on a Saturday morning.

"I have got some of my family involved and it is just a really good thing to be part of.

"I turn 70 on Friday and then Saturday is my 300th parkrun so I thought it was too much of a coincidence not to do something to mark it.

"I am a member of St Vincent de Paul up in Twinbrook so I decided to raise money for them, especially in the run-up to Christmas with people and families struggling out there."

You can run alongside Dan this Saturday morning at 9.30am or support by donating to help reach his £300 target here.