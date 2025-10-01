Cirdan call goes out for Health and Wellbeing Aisling Award nominations

HEALTH AND WELLBEING AWARD: Linda Greenan (Belfast Media), Rebecca Fitton (Cirdan) and Frank Liddy (Mindfulness columnist and judge) with last year's winners St Gall's Hen Shed

THE search is on for nominations for the Health and Wellbeing Award in this year's Aisling Awards.

Cirdan are once again delighted to sponsor the Health and Wellbeing Award which recognises the organisations making a real difference when it comes to our mental health and we need your help to shine a spotlight on them.

For 29 years the Aisling Awards have epitomised the very best of Belfast – that generous, gritty and unbeatable spirit which characterises a city on the rise. Making the awards possible have been the community champions, businesses, and bridge-builders shaping the new Belfast.

Cirdan is a global leader in informatics and imaging solutions that support and accelerate accurate diagnosis, ultimately helping to improve patient outcomes.

With headquarters in Lisburn and international offices in Canada and Australia, Cirdan’s laboratory information systems are trusted by healthcare providers worldwide to deliver greater efficiency and impact in patient care.

Hugh Cormican, CEO of Cirdan, said: “At Cirdan, our mission is to improve healthcare outcomes through innovation, and the Health and Wellbeing Award reflects the values at the heart of our company.

"We are proud to support an award that honours those working tirelessly to improve health and wellbeing. I encourage everyone to take a moment to nominate a worthy organisation and help us celebrate the difference they are making.”

If you know an organisation that is going above and beyond to support health and wellbeing, now is the time to put them forward for recognition. Your nomination could help celebrate their impact and inspire others across the community.

You can submit your nomination online here. The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 24.